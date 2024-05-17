Ex ED APP Ghani Chaudhary’s wife passed away

MULTAN, May 17 (APP): Former Executive Director (ED) Associated Press of Pakistan(APP), late Ghani Chaudhary’s wife died of diabetic complications on Thursday night in Bahawalpur.

She was 82.

Her funeral was offered at Jamilabad Multan which was attended by family members, journalists, locality fellows and others on Friday.

Among others known eye specialist, Dr Navid Sadiq, Senior Journalists, Masih Ullah Jampuri, Mazhar Javid, APP Station Manager, Iftikhar Ahmed and Chief Reporter Jehangir Khan Tareen.

The deceased was laid to rest at Nishtar graveyard.

Her younger son Nouman Ghani told this news agency that his mother was bed ridden after she slipped and fell down at their residence in Bahawalpur around two and a half years ago.

She breath her last on Thursday night he said adding that the family decided to offer her funeral prayers at Multan where they spent a long time of their lives.

Quran Khakwani will be held at house no 195-F, Jamilanad at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and dua will be offered at 10am, he informed.