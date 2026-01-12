Ex CM condemns IED attack in Tank

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jan 12 (APP):Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday strongly condemned the IED attack on a police armored vehicle in Tank district that resulted in the martyrdom of six police personnel, including a Station House Officer (SHO).

In his condemnation statement, Gandapur expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and paid rich tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the martyred officers, who embraced martyrdom while performing their duty.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for patience and strength for them in this difficult time.

He emphasized that such cowardly acts cannot demoralize the resolve of the government and security forces in maintaining peace and eliminating terrorism from the province.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he said that the sacrifices of the police and security personnel will not go in vain and that strict action will be taken against the elements involved in the attack.