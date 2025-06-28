Evening OPD shift starts at Khawaja Fareed social security hospital

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jun 28 (APP):In a landmark move aligned with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for inclusive healthcare, the evening OPD shift at Khawaja Fareed Social Security Hospital was going to be started from July 1, 2025.

This initiative, spearheaded by Provincial Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar and Punjab Social Security Commissioner Muhammad Ali, aimed to provide quality medical services to industrial workers and their families outside of working hours.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Abida Amjad expressed these views during a press conference, highlighting that the evening OPD would be fully functional with senior consultants available to examine patients. Departments including medicine, surgery, gynecology, radiology, and even operation theaters will remain operational during these extended hours.

The step will eliminate the need for workers to take time off from their jobs for medical consultations, thus ensuring their health without compromising work performance.

MS Khawaja Fareed social security hospital

further informed that they provided health services to over 1.2 million registered workers from 95,881 industrial and commercial establishments, covering more than 8.5 million dependents. Khawaja Fareed hospital was equipped with modern medical facilities, expert doctors, and trained staff to ensure the highest standards of treatment.

For fiscal year 2024–25, Punjab Employees Social Security achieved a remarkable milestone, generating Rs. 30 billion in revenue. Among several worker welfare initiatives, the institution is launching the Maryam Nawaz Ration Card, offering a monthly Rs. 3,000 subsidy to registered workers.

On this occasion, Malik Mazhar Hussain, Director Recovery social security Multan and Rana Jamshed, Director Labour Multan were present.