Evacuation to continue until last affected citizen is safe: CM

LAHORE, Sep 08 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, Rescue 1122, and district administration Multan teams are fully engaged in Jalalpur Pirwala where most of the population has already been shifted to safer places.

In a message on social networking site ‘X’, the CM assured that rescue operations would continue until the complete evacuation of all affected people.

The chief minister further highlighted that the operations are being closely monitored with the help of thermal imaging drones to ensure maximum safety and to prevent loss of life.