EU shows interest in investment in Kaghan Valley hydropower and hospitality sectors: Dr. Ajmal

KAGHAN, May 05 (APP): A delegation of investors from the European Union led by European Union (EU) Trade Commissioner Jan Bronner here on Friday called on Chairman Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Dr. Amjad Zaman Khan and discussed with him the investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The delegation expressed keen interest in investing in the Kaghan Valley and carrying out various projects to improve the standard of living for the people, in addition to promoting tourism in the area. They also expressed their interest in providing grants and investing in several sectors with focus on hydropower projects, the Naran chairlift, technical education, the hospitality industry and the skiing resort.

Keeping in mind the shortage of electricity and power in the Kaghan and Naran valley which also affects the tourism industry, the hydropower project in the Balakot Valley also came under discussion.

For the construction of the hydel power project in Balakot KDA, Austria and PEDO also showed interest and discussed the provision of the underground electricity transmission line to promote winter and summer tourism in the valley.

Chairman Dr. Amjad Zaman invited the delegation to visit the Danna Narayan Chairlift project through their consultants to explore the possibility of installing a cable car or establishing a college or institute through grants or investments for the promotion of the hospitality industry.

In the meeting, the Chairman proposed a project for the promotion of the hospitality industry in the area through a joint venture or the establishment of a college or institute.

He said that this would enable the youth of Mansehra and Kaghan Valley to benefit from education and training in the hospitality industry and provide free scholarship opportunities for poor and deserving students to obtain education and training in Europe Union or locally.

During the meeting, a proposal was presented to transfer technology and experts in the field of tourism. The envoy expressed great interest in the proposal. The delegation also showed interest in the Skiing Resort Development.

Chairman KDA requested the EU investment delegation to assist in the construction of the road leading to the beautiful area of Sput Valley in Kohistan so that tourists can access the area, this will lead to development in underdeveloped areas like Kohistan and improve the standard of living for the people there.