Ethiopia to invite Pak business delegation by Jan 2023 end: Envoy

KARACHI , Nov 16 (APP): Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula Wednesday said his mission was planning to organize a visit of Pakistani business delegation to his country by the end of January 2023.

This visit is solely dedicated to Pakistan, particularly for Karachi to help its businesspersons explore, understand and connect with the business community of Ethiopia, the ambassador said while addressing a press conference here.

He said the Embassy of Ethiopia in Pakistan would invite the business community through Honorary Consulate in Karachi.

“I can assure Pakistan investors that their investment in Ethiopia will be protected by the government and will also have an international guarantee as my country is a member of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency,” Jemal said.

“The government of Ethiopia is taking multiple steps to facilitate foreign investment in our country. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed chairs a meeting of the Board of Investment every two months to address the challenges faced by investors in our country,” the envoy added.

He said that the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia had revised its embassies in different countries of Europe and Latin America but opened its mission in Islamabad recently with a focus to boost the already flourishing bilateral ties by promoting bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation at this critical juncture, when the global order was witnessing tectonic shifts.

Ethiopia, he said, attached great importance to advancing the bilateral relationship with Pakistan and “the opening of our mission in Islamabad reflects our commitment in this regard.”

Ethiopia and Pakistan established their diplomatic ties in 1958 and Pakistan set up its embassy in Ethiopia in 1973. Both countries have been enjoying cordial relations since then and working on bilateral, regional and global issues in a remarkable way.

The envoy said, “I express my gratitude to the people of Pakistan and the government for extending support to Ethiopia for non-permanent candidacy in the United Nations. I am also grateful to Pakistan for standing by Ethiopia in the UN Human Rights Council over the human rights issues in the northern part of Ethiopia.”

He said that both countries were part of the UN Peace Keeping Missions in Congo, Liberia, Burundi, Somalia and South Sudan which showed their commitment for international peace and security.

Ethiopia has opened its embassy in Pakistan after 75 years of its independence, which will focus on economic diplomacy, investment, trade, tourism promotion, technology transfer and establishment of the institutional linkages between the two countries.

He said, “Both governments have so far worked on many agreements which will be instrumental in increasing multidimensional cooperation, economic engagement and people-to-people contacts through tourism promotion.”

The bilateral trade between the two countries is minimal and amounts to 78 million US dollars, however, he said adding his target was to take it to 300 million US dollars by the end of 2023.

“We have identified the products which will be exported to my country from Pakistan. Pakistani business community can contribute to Pakistan’s economic development by exporting rice, pharmaceutical products, medical equipment, sports items and construction material to my country,” he added.

Moreover, the Government of Pakistan, he said, could import wheat and agricultural products such as coffee, tea, pulses, oilseeds and vegetables from Ethiopia at affordable prices, which “will eventually help it meet the growing demand for edible items.”

“Above all, Ethiopia is closely working with the government of Pakistan on climate change issues which has recently flooded one third of the country and caused huge loss of lives and damage to economy,” he added.

He said that the government of Ethiopia would extend all-out support to Pakistan on climate financing and in building a resilient economy through integration, adaption and technology transfer.

Ethiopia is setting the example by producing 96.4 percent of energy from the cheapest source i.e. hydro energy. Ethiopia has already been exporting clean energy to Djibouti, Kenya and Sudan. Export of the cheapest energy to many other regional countries is underway.

To a question he said, “The Ethiopian Airline will start its operation in Karachi before the end of this year and promote tourism in both the countries.”

“Information and Communications Technology (ICT) is another major sector in which Ethiopia is making strides with the development of a technology transformation road map, innovation ecosystem and conducive technology centre,” he added.

The envoy said, “The Ethiopian government believes that technology is an enabler of economic growth and transformation. It is currently working with different partners and stakeholders to leverage ICT for national development.”