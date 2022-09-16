Establishment of Turkish Cultural Center would strengthen bilateral relations: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI, Sep 16 (APP):Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that the history and culture of our brother country Turkey was very important for us and establishment of the Turkish Cultural Center in Karachi would further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

“The role of Turkey in the development of Pakistan is unforgettable. There are deep friendly relations between Pakistan and Turkey,” the administrator said this in a meeting with Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi and other officers were also present.

On the occasion, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Yunus Emre Foundation of Turkey and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The Yunus Emre Foundation would establish a Turkish Cultural Center in Burns Garden Saddar, where Turkish language, its history, culture and art fields would be promoted.

The MoU was signed by the Consul General of Turkey Semal Sengu on behalf of Yunus Emre Foundation, while Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon signed on behalf of the Government of Sindh and Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi on behalf of KMC.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there were 63 Turkish cultural centers of this type working all over the world.

“This will not only give the citizens of Karachi an opportunity to get aware with the history and culture of Turkey, but will also help to promote Asian arts and sciences at the local level,” he added.

The Administrator Karachi said that Turkey and Pakistan were expanding their relations in various fields and Turkish companies were working on many projects in Pakistan.

The Administrator said that KMC will provide all possible support in this regard,

On this occasion Turkish Consul General Semal Sengu hailed Karachi as the cultural center of Pakistan.

He said that the Turkish Cultural Center in Karachi would add a new chapter to the mutual relations between the two countries and promote the culture of both countries.

“We are grateful for the support received from the Government of Sindh and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation,” he added.