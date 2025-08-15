Establishment of law and order is top priority of govt: Minister Salman

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Aug 15 (APP):Punjab Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the establishment of law and order is the top priority of the government on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed these views on Friday during his visit to the central control room of the Interior Department to review arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, as well as the Urs of Hazrat Data Ali Hajveri (RA).

The minister reviewed live monitoring of processions, gatherings, and Urs activities across the province from the control room. Secretary Home Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi briefed him on province-wide security arrangements. Khawaja Salman Rafique, along with Acting Chief Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar, contacted district control rooms one by one to obtain detailed reports.

The minister said the Punjab government is ensuring comprehensive security and other foolproof arrangements for these religious occasions. He emphasized that all schools of thought in Punjab enjoy complete religious freedom, and the safety of all citizens is the state’s foremost responsibility. He added that close coordination with scholars and stakeholders has ensured the peaceful and respectful observance of Chehlum and Urs.

Acting Chief Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar said that the administration, police, health department, Rescue 1122, traffic police, and all relevant agencies are fully prepared. The Cyber Patrol Cell of the Home Department is actively acting against those involved in promoting sectarianism.

Secretary Home Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that a zero-tolerance policy is in place against those spreading sectarian hatred on social media, and all Home Department rules and regulations are being strictly implemented.

Special Secretary Law and Order at the CM Office Saif Anwar Jappa and Additional IG Punjab Tariq Chauhan were also present on the occasion.