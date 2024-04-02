Escaped prisoner held from Multan

MULTAN, Apr 02 (APP): The escaped prisioner was arrested from Multan just hours after fleeing from the district jail, police said.

SHO of thana Chowk Qureshi, Abdul Rauf handed over the accused to the city police Muzaffargarh after his arrest from Multan. Further investigation was underway.

It’s noteworthy to say that an outlaw, Tahir, fled the prison compound prior to get moved into the barrack today’s morning. He had just been shifted to district jail from Qureshi Police Station when the incident took place.

The prison authority conducted search operation in jail colony after the escape but in vain. Following suit, ASI Police, Arif was taken into custody for allegedly facilitating the accused to get out the prison. The prison authority was too interrogated ‘for the negligence’ leading to escape the prisoner.