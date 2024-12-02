Eradicating women harassment, drug trafficking in educational institutions vital: Governor

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 02 (APP):Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that eradicating women harassment in educational institutions is most important to enable them to play their due role in national development freely.

He was addressing the 11th convocation of the University of Faisalabad here on Monday. Chairman Board of Governors Mian Muhammad Haider Amin, Vice Chairman BoG Dr Muhammad Hamza Amin, Deans, Faculty, parents and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

The governor said that comprehensive policies are being framed to eliminate women harassment as well as clean educational institutions from drug trafficking. He said that some anti-state forces were hatching conspiracies against the county since it came into being. “Our enemies do not want us but we pay tribute to our armed forces who are sacrificing their lives on borders to protect the homeland,” he said.

The governor also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of law enforcement agencies.

He also extended warm congratulations to the teachers, graduating students and their parents.

“I appreciated the selfless efforts of parents who have overcome challenges to support their children’s dreams,” the governor said. He asked the graduating students, “As you step into the professional world, remember that we will be proud of your achievements. You are not just graduating but also going to be ambassadors of knowledge and shall be ready to make your own autograph in the virtual field. I pray that your journey may be filled with a vibrant mosaic of success, fulfillment and a deep sense of purpose. You are the future of a great nation, and your potential knows no bounds.”

“I am happy that the girls have taken prominent positions”, he said adding that life is temporary, the real destination would be the hereafter, where we have to live permanently. He said that it was very encouraging that more seats have been reserved and more scholarships allocated for the children of our brotherly Islamic country Palestinian in the university.

“I am pleased to see during my visit that the entire university’s building was decorated with verses of the Holy Quran and Darood-o Salam,” he added.

Chairman Board of Governors Mian Muhammad Haider Amin presented the welcome address.

Earlier, medals were conferred on 17 PhDs. Saleem Gold Medals were awarded among 20 graduates, Mukhtar Silver medals were given to 47 graduates and Ameen bronze medals were given to 20 graduates.

Overall 1,794 graduates of various disciplines were awarded degrees during the convocation.