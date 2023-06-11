Era of temptation, mischief now over: Maryam Nawaz says

MULTAN, Jun 11 (APP):Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Pakistan Muslim League (N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that the era of temptation and mischief was over with burial and now a new era of development and prosperity kick-started.

Addressing the youth Convention of PML (N) in Tehsil Shujaabad here, she said that her heart was broken with great shock on the desecration of martyrs.

She said that the nation would follow the elements involved in the desecration of martyrs and burning of army installations till the end.

She said that the mastermind of May 9 tragedy was hiding in Zaman Park and whenever the mastermind was questioned, he put the responsibility on the workers.

She said that the leaders never let their workers down adding that the leader is the one who holds his daughter’s hand and goes to jail as Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif did.

Mastermind of May 9 claimed that this country was unsafe for his children, she said.

“Imran made the country unsafe by setting it on fire,” she said.

“Do the people who desecrate martyrs deserve mercy or forgiveness”, she questioned?

She said that the country’s safeguards will break the hands of the people who are involved in country’s burners.

The one who created drama to make people’s children arrested for nefarious political interest. has his own children safe in London, she added.

Maryam recalled a group that claims to make PML (N) cry with arrogance, was now crying.

“Who was afraid of prison? the same man has issued order for the burning of military installations. His May 9 trick backfired as an armed rebellion against the army is now begging for talks,” she informed.

The PML (N) leader said that he (Imran) used to say that he will break Muslim League-N but his own party has been broken and the whole party could easily be covered in a mini vehicle.

She said that Imran used to say that he formed his party in 26 years, was now fallen apart in 26 seconds. She said that the party was formed in a plane and also broke up in the same plane.

Maryam Nawaz said that PM (N) could not be broken because Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the son of this soil and the servant of the nation as well.

She said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif came to Shujaabad seven times even he was in Shujabad at the time of Pervez Musharraf’s illegal takeover.

The government was taken away from Nawaz Sharif time and again but he never pushed the people to set the country on fire.

She said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif faced oppression many times but never instigated chaos and always talked about the development of the country.

She said that the one who built the metro with his own hands can burn the metro? She questioned and added that the hands that build a country cannot destroy it.

She appreciated the incumbent government and said that despite the difficulties, Shahbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar presented the best budget in which salaries of government employees increased by 35% while the debt of widows was also forgiven.

She made a promise to the people that the development could start again if Nawaz Sharif would come back.

Maryam stressed the need of skills and employment in the hands of the youth instead of sticks and petrol bombs.

She unveiled her dream of bringing modern technology for agricultural development in the country and also the development of Shujabad as Lahore.

She said that if PML-N will gain power, the destiny of the entire country could be changed.

She said that good days were approaching for the people of Shujaabad.

She lauded the entire leadership of PML-N Multan and said that they all were very close to her heart.