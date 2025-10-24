‘Equal facilities for special people is collective responsibility’

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Oct 24 (APP):Punjab Charity Commission Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Col. (Retired) Shehzad Amir has said that equal facilities for special people is collective responsibly and in this connection supportive environment and infrastructure must be created to make them strength for the nation.

He was addressing a seminar on “No Child Stands Alone – inclusive Pakistan with special needs” arranged by Institute of Home Sciences Faculty of Food Nutrition University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He said that every child deserves equal opportunities for education, development and expression regardless physical or mental challenges. He said that it is the moral and national duty of every citizen to support differently-abled individuals so that they can contribute productively to the country’s development.

Dean Faculty of Food Nutrition and Home Sciences Dr Imran Pasha emphasized that educational institutions play a vital role in creating awareness and fostering empathy towards differently-abled persons. He encouraged teachers, parents and students to act collectively in creating an environment where children with special needs can learn, grow and thrive without discrimination.

Director Institute of Home Sciences Dr Beenish Israr said that the institute is dedicated to sensitizing youth about inclusivity and empowering families of children with disabilities through education and awareness.

Dr Asif Kamran called for collective efforts to create conducive and friendly environment for special children.

Amna Aftab Founder and CEO of Hum Mashal-e-Rah Lahore said that essential facilities should be ensured for special persons.

Qurat-ul-Ain Head of Zunnoorain Foundation and Hira Tariq Clinical Psychologist and Speech and Language Therapist shared insights on refurbishing skills among special children.

Lecturer Quratul Ain stressed need of collaborative steps on the part of all segments of society to provide an environment conducive for special people.