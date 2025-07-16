Environment secretary reviews industrial compliance

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary for Environment Protection Kanwal Liaqat Advocate on Wednesday visited the city to review environmental compliance in

key sectors.

She inspected waste water treatment plant at Rafhan Maize Industrial Unit and

assessed industrial waste management system and soundproofing issues on

public complaints.

She stressed the need for prompt redressal of environmental grievances and directed to

improve practices.

She also led a public awareness campaign in Gol Chiniot Bazaar where cloth bags

were distributed among shoppers as a part of the government’s anti-plastic initiative.

She also visited a Green Crockery Unit in Chak Jhumra to assess environmental compliance and praised the initiative for offering a sustainable alternative to disposable plastic-ware.

The parliamentary secretary met with female workers at the unit and appreciated their work in addition to encouraging women’s participation in green entrepreneurship and eco-friendly manufacturing.

Meanwhile, she also met with industrialists at APTMA (All Pakistan Textile Mills Association) office and appreciated the textile industry’s ongoing efforts to improve environmental standards.