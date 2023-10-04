Entry test at SABS University concluded

HYDERABAD, Oct 04 (APP):Three-day long entry test for admissions 2023-24 at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro concluded on Wednesday.

According to a university spokesman, a total of 308 candidates including 272 females and 36 males from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Biltistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir and other parts of the country appeared in the three days test.

The Vice Chancellor SABS Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto along with vigilance committee members paid visit to the venue of entry test where addressing the candidates, she said the SABS University provides diversified environment to students coming from different parts of the country as the cultural exchange approach can be strengthened.

She said that SABS has established links at the international level to facilitate graduates for the exposure to their art work at broader level. She informed that the university was planning to introduce latest trends in academia and connect students with market oriented knowledge.