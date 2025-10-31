‘Entrepreneurial Mindset’ session held in UoT

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Oct 31 (APP):A session on “Entrepreneurial Mindset” was conducted by the Department of Management Sciences, University of Turbat (UoT),

Students from the Departments of Management Sciences, Chemistry, Education, and various affiliated colleges of UoT attended the session.

The session’s resource person, Nisar Moosa, CEO, Gifting Company, addressed the participants virtually and provided valuable insights into the concepts of Q-Commerce, Social Commerce, and AI Commerce.

During talk, he emphasized their growing importance in the modern entrepreneurial landscape.

The discussion encouraged students to think innovatively and adopt an entrepreneurial mindset aligned with emerging digital trends.

The Head of the Department of Management Sciences, Dr. Ghulam Jan, appreciated the efforts of Nisar Moosa for sharing his expertise and knowledge with the students.

He also acknowledged the active participation of faculty members, including Chakar Faiz, and appreciated the presence of teachers from different affiliated colleges who attended the session.

He said that the event proved to be an informative and inspiring session that motivated students to explore entrepreneurial opportunities in the evolving digital economy.