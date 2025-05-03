Entire nation to stand alongside Pakistan Army if war imposed by India: Engr Amir Muqam

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, May 03 (APP): Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Engr Amir Muqam, while strongly condemning India’s baseless accusations against Pakistan, said on Saturday that our desire was peace, but if India imposed war, the entire nation would stand alongside the Pakistan Army to defeat the enemy.

Addressing different bar associations at Shangla district, the federal minister said the people of Kashmir are full of spirit and have immense love for Pakistan and the Pakistan Army. “This spirit is invincible.”

“I salute their spirit and love for Pakistan.” Amir Muqam said, adding the entire nation is united, just as our forefathers played a role in the freedom of Kashmir.

“Whatever I am today is because of the love of the people of Shangla. My life and wealth are at their service.”

He said the people of Shangla made sacrifices for the entire country and bravely faced terrorism, writing history in the process.

“Now, whenever the integrity of the country is at stake, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Shangla will be ready.”

He said whenever he get the opportunity, he will play his role in the development of Shangla.

He administered the oath to the newly elected body of the District Bar Association, Alpuri.

The Federal Minister congratulated the newly elected members and expressed his best wishes.

“Shangla Bar has a special status. It has always raised its voice for truth and issues, and I have supported it,” he said.

He announced a special grant for the Bar Association and expressed his gratitude for being made an honorary member of the Bar Association.

He paid tribute to Mutawakkil Khan who recently passed away in a traffic accident.

APP/fam