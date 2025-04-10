Encroachments removed in pigeon market

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Apr 10 (APP):In a crackdown on encroachments, the district administration on Thursday carried out an operation in the pigeon market, demolishing over 25 structures.

The action was led by Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Shamsheer with thepolice, wildlife department, Multan Development Authority (MDA) and other relevant departments.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, a large number of cages were confiscated and stalls were demolished.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari also visited the site to check the operation.

Speaking on the occasion, he vowed to continue the drive in other areas, including Hafiz Jamal Road, Qasim Bagh Fort, and Hussain Agahi Bazaar.