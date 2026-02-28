Emergency tower, burn unit approved for Ayub Teaching Hospital

ABBOTTABAD, Feb 28 (APP):The Board of Governors (BoG) and administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) have formally approved the construction of a modern Emergency Tower and a dedicated Burn Unit, marking a major development for healthcare services in the Hazara region.

Chairman BoG Professor Dr. Abid Jamil said the long-awaited mega projects would bring significant and positive changes to the institution and substantially expand the scope of medical facilities available to the public.

He noted that the region had been in urgent need of these facilities for years, particularly to manage critical and complex emergency cases locally.

According to officials, the PC-1 of the projects will soon be submitted to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for formal approval of funds and initiation of construction work.

In another key decision, the BoG approved four new hostels for male and female students of Ayub Medical College to improve residential facilities. Separate hostel facilities for male and female TMOs will also be proposed through PC-1 submission to the provincial government to address accommodation issues faced by medical staff.

The administration stated that a 12-bed Surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU) would soon be made functional. Meanwhile, the dialysis unit, equipped with around 20 modern machines, has already been operationalized, enhancing treatment capacity for kidney patients.

Hospital authorities maintained that these initiatives reflect the commitment of the Board of Governors and management to improving patient care and staff facilities, adding that the projects would significantly strengthen healthcare delivery in the region.