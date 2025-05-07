Emergency meeting convened after Indian attack; Punjab declares state ofIndian attack

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 07 (APP):In response to cowardly attack by India on Pakistan, the Punjab Home department held an emergency security meeting early on Wednesday morning.

The session was chaired by Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and resulted in a

series of critical decisions to bolster security and emergency preparedness across

the province.

According to a spokesperson for the Home Department, the meeting’s outcomes were framed in accordance with the “War Book” — the government’s official emergency response manual.

As a precautionary and protective measure, all key installations across Punjab have been placed under enhanced security,” the spokesperson said. “Relevant security agencies have been fully mobilized. A state of emergency has also been declared in all hospitals throughout the province.”

Law enforcement personnel and medical staff have been instructed to immediately report for duty, while all civil defense resources have been deployed to support public defense initiatives.

Among the key decisions made during the emergency session: All educational institutions across Punjab will remain closed today, May 7. All examinations scheduled for May 7 have been officially postponed.

A central internal security control room has been established at the Home Department to

coordinate response efforts. Sirens and emergency warning systems have been activated to alert the public. Authorities have been directed to identify and operationalize designated civil defense shelters. Hospitals and communication infrastructure have been ordered to remain fully functional to manage any emerging crisis.