Emergency equipment inspected at Rescue 1122 Station-33

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 08 (APP):District Emergency Officer of Rescue service 1122 Awais Babar on Friday visited Station-33 and inspected emergency equipment.

During the visit, he was briefed about matters pertaining to ongoing rescue activities and checked attendance of staff.

He said that the district emergency service Rescue 1122 was fully equipped with all equipment, playing an effective role in saving human lives by responding promptly during emergency situations.

He also carried out a detailed inspection of operational equipment, condition of ambulances, disaster rescue vehicles and its equipment including communication systems etc.

The district emergency officer expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and performance of the station.