Embassy of Indonesia expresses support for women entrepreneurs

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Oct 03 (APP):A delegation of the Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI), led by Founder President Shamim Aftab, visited the Embassy of Indonesia where they were warmly received by Ingan Malem, Head of the Economic Section.

According to the SWCCI spokesperson here on Friday, the delegation also included Senior Vice President Tanzila Riaz, Executive Member Advocate Talat Rizwan, and General Secretary Saira Rehan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed avenues of bilateral collaboration, with a particular focus on enhancing trade opportunities for women-led businesses.

Malem briefed the chamber representatives on upcoming exhibitions and assured the embassy’s support in promoting women entrepreneurs by facilitating their participation on international platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Shamim Aftab said that such initiatives mark an important milestone for women entrepreneurs in Sargodha and across Pakistan. “This collaboration will open new doors for our members to showcase their skills, creativity, and potential to the global market,” she noted.

She said that the chamber is committed to fostering growth, creating opportunities, and empowering women in all spheres of business and trade.