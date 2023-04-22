Elephant Noor Jehan succumbs to her ailment

KARACHI, Apr 22 (APP):17-year-old ailing elephant Noor Jehan succumbed to her ailment in Karachi Zoo on Saturday.

Noor Jehan was ailing for some time and was treated under the supervision of international veterinarians.

It should be noted that Noor Jehan, the elephant in Karachi Zoo, was disabled from bearing weight on her hind legs due to joint pain.

Earlier this month, the Four Paws team arrived at the Karachi Zoo where authorities made all out efforts to treat the ailing elephant, which had been in pain for months and was unable to move due to the severity of pain and illness.