Electronic money order service to boost business activities introduced at GPO Multan

MULTAN, Nov 08 (APP):Multan General Post Office introduced a state-of-the-art electronic money order service, heralding an era of convenience and efficiency in both local and international financial transactions.

This groundbreaking initiative will surely benefit the enterprising businessmen of Pakistan by providing them access to a modern and secure remittance platform.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration, Post Master General South Punjab Zulfiqar Husnain and Faiza Khalid Rao, the Chief Postmaster at Multan GPO, expressed great enthusiasm about the extensive reach of the electronic money order service, now available in over 85 general post offices across Pakistan through an integrated e-commerce system.

Faiza commented, “the innovative service ensures benefits for leading businessmen in the field of e-commerce.

The administrative officers of Multan General Post Office, including Abdul Rauf Khan, Malik Shahid Yusuf, Ishaq Baloch, Isarul Haque, Muhammad Rehan, Shafiqur Rehman, Rana Riaz, and Ali Khan said that the service’s competitive rates for domestic payments are designed to cater not only to businesses but also to facilitate government employees, ensuring accessibility for all segments of society.

The officers also visited the special ID card counter, affirming their commitment to providing comprehensive assistance and convenience to the public.

Moreover, in a bid to enhance the overall experience for visitors, they also inaugurated a new shop offering a wide array of amenities, including stationery items, packing materials, modern color photocopying, and provisions for mineral water and cold drinks.

The citizens who attended the ceremony lauded this pioneering effort by Pakistan Post, acknowledging the unparalleled services aimed at simplifying and streamlining the financial and logistical processes for the community.