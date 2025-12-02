Tuesday, December 2, 2025
HomeDomesticElectric bus shelter relocated
Domestic

Electric bus shelter relocated

10
- Advertisement -
GUJRAT, Dec 02 (APP): Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer Zarkoon inspected several e-bus shelter sites across the city to assess progress and evaluate the quality of ongoing work.
During the visit, one shelter was relocated after it was found to be obstructing local businesses. Officials stated that the relocation aimed to ensure smooth city operations and minimize inconvenience to residents.
The e-bus shelter project forms part of broader efforts to provide citizens with modern and convenient public transport facilities, with authorities closely monitoring construction standards and work quality.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan