Electric bus shelter relocated

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Dec 02 (APP): Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadeer Zarkoon inspected several e-bus shelter sites across the city to assess progress and evaluate the quality of ongoing work.

During the visit, one shelter was relocated after it was found to be obstructing local businesses. Officials stated that the relocation aimed to ensure smooth city operations and minimize inconvenience to residents.

The e-bus shelter project forms part of broader efforts to provide citizens with modern and convenient public transport facilities, with authorities closely monitoring construction standards and work quality.