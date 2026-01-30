Electric bus service to be launched soon in Multan division

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Jan 30 (APP): A decision has been taken to launch the electric bus service soon in Multan division to provide citizens with modern, safe and environment-friendly transport facilities.

Prior to the arrival of electric buses, modern bus shelters will be constructed across Multan division.

A meeting regarding the electric bus service and bus shelters was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan. Officers of PMA, PTC and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

During the briefing, it was informed that a total of 470 bus shelters would be constructed in Multan Division for 114 electric buses. Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan said that the electric bus service will provide affordable, safe and eco-friendly travel facilities to citizens, while significantly reducing traffic congestion and air pollution.

The Commissioner said that the electric bus service was a major step towards modern urban transport, which will not only facilitate the public but also contribute to environmental protection.

The Deputy Commissioner Multan informed the meeting that in the first phase, 45 electric buses will be introduced on three routes in Multan, while in the second phase, 24 more electric buses will be added on five additional routes.

It was further shared that 49 modern bus shelters will be constructed in Multan City and 87 in the Saddar area, for which the tendering process has already been completed.

During the meeting, it was also informed that 136 bus shelters will be constructed for 15 electric buses in Khanewal, 64 modern bus shelters for 10 electric buses in Vehari, while 134 bus shelters will be constructed for 15 electric buses in Lodhran, where the tendering process is currently underway.

Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan directed the concerned officers to ensure quality, transparency and timely completion of bus shelters so that all arrangements are finalized before the launch of the electric bus service.