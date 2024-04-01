Elections to 12 seats of Senate from Sindh tomorrow

KARACHI, Apr 01 (APP): The Provincial Election Commission of Sindh has said that the elections to twelve seats of Senate from Sindh will be held on April 02, tomorrow.

Nineteen candidates will be contesting elections to 12 seats including seven general seats, two women, two technocrats/ulema and one seat of minorities.

The polling process will commence from 9 am, which will continue uninterruptedly to 4 pm. The Provincial Assembly of Sindh has been declared as the polling station for the Senate elections. The Election Commission has completed all the arrangements for holding the Senate elections.