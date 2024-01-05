Election Tribunal issues notice to Nawaz Sharif

PESHAWAR, Jan 05 (APP): The Election Tribunal of Peshawar High Court, Abbottabad bench on Friday issued notice to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on a petition filed by PTI leader Azam Swati, who challenged the Returning Officer’s decision regarding acceptance of the nomination of the three time Prime Minister.

Azam Swati’s lawyer told the Tribunal that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life by the apex court in Panama case and his nomination papers may be rejected.

The Tribunal issued notice to Nawaz Sharif for Saturday, tomorrow. The nomination papers of PML-N Quaid for the National Assembly’s constituency (NA 15) Mansehra has been accepted. Azam Swati has also challenged the Returning Officer’s decision regarding rejection of his nomination papers.

A total of 25 candidates in Hazara division have submitted petitions challenging the decision of the ROs.