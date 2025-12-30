Election tribunal dismisses Yasmin Rashid’s petition

Tuesday, December 30, 2025
LAHORE, Dec 30 (APP): An election tribunal on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, challenging the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif from NA-130, Lahore, in the 2024 general elections.
The tribunal, headed by Judge Rana Zahid Mahmood, rejected the petition on technical grounds.
In its observation, the tribunal held that the petitioner had failed to meet the mandatory requirements for filing an election petition under the Elections Act, 2017.
During the general elections held in February last year, Nawaz Sharif emerged victorious from NA-130, Lahore, by securing 179,310 votes. Dr Yasmin Rashid, who contested the election as an independent candidate, also obtained 104,485 votes. She had subsequently challenged the election results, which have now been turned down by the election tribunal.
