Election 2024: Training of teachers as polling officers begins

LAHORE, Dec 26 (APP):As many as 15,000 teachers from the government schools of provincial metropolis will perform their duties in the general election 2024.

The training of teachers, as assistant presiding and polling officers from 1119 schools of Lahore has been started in provincial metropolis, that will be continued for a month in phases.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) local chapter sources told APP that this training will be given in the morning and afternoon.

In the first phase, teachers from 1119 schools of Lahore have been called for election training. Five teachers from each school in Lahore will participate in the training session. The first session of training will continue from December 26 to January 4, 2024.

Education Authority Lahore has issued instructions to the teachers to participate in the training session in any case.

According to the Education Authority Lahore, action will be taken against the teachers in case of being absent from the training or election duties under the PEDA Act.