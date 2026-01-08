Either side of the LoC shivers as the severest cold wave grips the upper reaches of IIOJK, AJK

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Jan 8 (APP):Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), besides Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), woke up to an early morning fog coupled with the severest cold weather conditions as the minimum temperature in the valley dropped below the freezing point at several places, including Srinagar city in IIOJK and the Neelam and Leepa valleys of AJK, in the wee hours of Thursday, APP AJK Correspondent writes, quoting reports reaching here Thursday night from across the LoC.

The Meteorological Centre in occupied Srinagar predicts continual severe cold weather for the IIOJK, with isolated morning fog likely to persist in the occupied Kashmir division over the next 24 hours, the report said.

In occupied Srinagar, a thick cloudy sky contributes to atmospheric haze, leading to reduced visibility. Dense fog continues to pose challenges for vehicles during the early morning and evening hours.

“Morning flights at the occupied Srinagar Airport were delayed due to foggy conditions. Flights scheduled in the morning will take off once the fog lifts,” according to the report.

Kashmir weather, the independent weather forecaster, suggests that the current foggy conditions are expected to diminish in the coming days as a fresh weak Western Disturbance is anticipated to affect Jammu and Kashmir State on Sunday.

There is no immediate possibility of heavy rain/snow in most parts of Kashmir, particularly northern Kashmir, during the next 24 hours, the report said.

The minimum temperature in the Kashmir region plains is expected to remain below the freezing point for three more days, it added.

“Two more weak Western Disturbances are anticipated, which may result in partly cloudy to overcast weather conditions,” the report said.