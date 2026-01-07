Eight-year-old killed as tractor moves accidentally

- Advertisement -

KHANEWAL, Jan 07 (APP):An eight-year-old boy was killed after being run over by the rear wheel of a tractor that moved accidentally in a local village.

Police said here on Wednesday that Muhammad Zohaib, son of Muhammad Ashiq ,resident of Chak No. 62/10, reportedly climbed onto the tractor while playing and turned the steering wheel, causing it to move as the handbrake was not applied.

The child fell to the ground, and his head came under the rear wheel, killing him on the spot. The body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahanian for medico-legal formalities, while police initiated legal proceedings.