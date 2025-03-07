Eight shopkeepers jailed for overpricing in Abbottabad

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Mar 07 (APP):As part of a strict price control drive during Ramadan, the Abbottabad district administration on Friday has taken decisive action against profiteering, resulting in the arrest of eight shopkeepers for violating the official rate list.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan, special teams have been deployed to monitor markets daily, ensuring that essential food items are sold at government-approved rates and addressing public complaints without delay.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mehmood, led surprise inspections across various markets, where he and his team checked meat, fruit, vegetable, grocery, and poultry vendors. Violators were immediately arrested and now face legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal, carried out similar operations in Havelian’s marketplaces, imposed heavy fines on shopkeepers found overcharging and instructed them to strictly comply with the designated rates.

Further tightening the grip, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shamim Ullah, accompanied by Livestock Specialist Dr. Sajjad, visited Birot and Bakot markets. A mobile lab was used for on-the-spot milk quality testing, and additional fines were imposed on shops flouting pricing regulations.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan has made it clear that no leniency will be shown towards those exploiting the public during Ramadan. Citizens have been urged to report violations to the district administration’s price control desk for swift action.