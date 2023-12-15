Eight drug peddlers netted with over 14 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, Dec 15 (APP):Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up eight accused on recovery of over 14 kg charras.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police netted an accused namely Sharafat for having 3600 grams of charras while another accused namely Gul Nabi was sent behind bars for possessing 2600 grams of charras.

Saddar Wah, Saddar Baroni, Wah Cantt, Jatli and Bani police arrested Muhammad Khan, Naveed, Waqas, Zahid, Husnain and Zaheer and recovered 8480 grams of charras from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.