- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, May 27 (APP):Police on Tuesday arrested eight criminals and recovered weapons from them.

According to a spokesperson, police teams conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested eight criminals identified as Kamran,Amjad,Aqeel,Kaleem,Akram,Arif,Irfan and Kashif.

Police recovered three guns of 12 bore, two pistols 30 bore and a rifle 222 bore from their possession.

Cases were registered against the accused.