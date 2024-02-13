Election day banner

Eight booked over driving license

SARGODHA, Feb 13 (APP): Eight people were arrested over driving without a license, here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, traffic police teams checked vehicles and motorcycles by setting a blockade at Lahore road,46-NB,Pull111-SB and found Shahbaz,Ghulam Sarwar,Muzaffar Khan,Abdul Razzaq,Shahid, Muhammad Nisar,Yaqoob and Suleman over driving without a license.
Cases were registered against the violators and their vehicles were also impounded.

