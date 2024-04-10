Eidul Fitr celebrated with religious zeal in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Apr 10 (APP):Eid UL Fitr was celebrated in southern districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan with religious zeal.

Among others, political leaders of the district including Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur had also arrived to celebrate the Eid at his home district.

Special prayers were offered for the national prosperity, peace and unity among Muslim Ummah in those congregations which were attended by Faithful are visiting relatives and friends to meet and exchange Eid greetings and enjoy sweets.

Children were witnessed getting crispy banknotes from elders and enjoyed the festival with their new clothes and new shoes.

The district administration had also made arrangements to facilitate the citizens with Rescue-1122 cancelling leaves of its staff to provide prompt services during Eid holidays.

Police had also made security arrangements to ensure peaceful celebration of the Eid with main focus on preventing aerial firing, one-wheeling and use of fire crackers.

District Police Officer(DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Mahmood visited houses of police martyrs’ families and distributed eid gifts among their children.

Accompanied by Focal person Shuhada-e-police and Ghazian Dera Malim Muhammad Imran visited houses of martyred-Syed Zeeshan Haider and Rahmat Elahi and extended eid greetings and gave away eid gifts to their children.