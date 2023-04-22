Eidul Fitr celebrated with great religious enthusiasm in KP

PESHAWAR, Apr 22 (APP):Like other parts of the country, Eidul Fitr was also celebrated with great religious enthusiasm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Big Eid prayer congregations in mosques and Eidgahs were held in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged districts where ulema and religious leaders threw light on the philosophy of Eidul Fitr. They prayed to Allah Almighty to accept their fastings and worship besides sought mercy and forgiveness.

In Peshawar, the major Eid prayer congregations were held at Eidgah Charsadda Road, Mohabat Khan mosque, Sonehri mosque, Spine Jumat and Zarghoni mosques.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam along with caretaker Provincial Ministers, advisers, officials and civil society members in large a number performed Eid prayer at Governor House Peshawar.

Besides other, the prayer was attended by caretaker ministers Manzoor Afridi, Adnan Jalil, Shafiullah Khan, Fazal Elahi, Hidayatullah Khan, Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair, Accountant General Murtaza Khan, Chairman Public Service Commission Sikandar Qayyum and other government officials, political leaders and members of the social and civil society.

Special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, eternal peace of martyrs and unity of Muslim Ummah was offered.

Later, the Governor and Chief Minister openly intermingled with faithful after the prayers. They congratulated the Governor and the chief minister on Eid.

Later, the Governor’s House was opened for the general public where people from all walks of life exchanged Eid greetings with the Governor.

In an Eid message, the Governor said that on this day of happiness, “We should not forget our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.”

He said that we should also not forget families of martyrs of Police Lines mosque blast and all those who had laid their lives for security of the motherland.

Congratulating expatriate Pakistanis, he said that this joyous day reflects the unity of Muslim Ummah and the mutual bonds of love and warmth among Muslims living across the globe.

He said we should also express gratitude to Allah Almighty on this day for His countless blessings, adding that it is our duty to help the poor, destitute and needy and include them in the festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He also urged people to pray for prosperity, progress and peace for the country.

Later, people visited relatives’ houses and exchanged sweets besides distributing Eidi (cash amount) among children.

The Peshawar Zoo has also attracted a substantial number of visitors along with families and children who expressed joy after watching wild animals.

A great rush was witnessed in parks and recreation points besides many families left for Swat, Chitral, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts to enjoy Eid vacations in its famous hilly resorts including Nathiagali, Kalam, Naran and Kaghan.