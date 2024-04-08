Eid ul Fitr prayer scheduled for 7:30 AM at central Eid Gah

Eid ul Fitr prayer scheduled for 7:30 AM at central Eid Gah
APP15-220423 PESHAWAR: April 22 – A large number of faithful offering Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Eidgah. APP/UER/TZD

PESHAWAR, Apr 08 (APP):The Auqaf department has announced that Eid ul Fitr prayers will be offered at the central Eid Gah Mosque on Charssada road Peshawar at 7:30 AM.

Provincial Chief Khateeb, Moulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi, will lead the Eid prayer.

The speech will begin at 7:00 AM, followed by prayers at 7:30 AM.

The central and provincial Ruet-e-Hilal (moon sighting) committees are scheduled to convene on Tuesday, April 9, to deliberate on the sighting of the Islamic month of Shawwal’s crescent.

The security plan for Eid ul Fitr has been finalized by the Capital City Police in Peshawar.

According to the plan, more than four thousand police officers and personnel will fulfill their security duties during the festival to ensure peace and tranquility.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services