Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 21 (APP):Like rest of the country, Eid ul-Fitr was also celebrated in the Dera’s region with great religious zeal here on Saturday.

The day saw a vibrant display of unity and devotion as faithfuls thronged ‘Masajid’ and open grounds for offering Eidul Fitr prayers, followed by prayers for the country’s prosperity and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

As customary, the families gathered to exchange Eid greetings, visit relatives, and enjoy traditional sweets.

The children were particularly delighted as they received fresh currency notes from elders, and many donned new clothes and shoes to mark the occasion.

The district administration took extra measures to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

Rescue-1122 services were in place, providing immediate assistance in case of emergencies, while the police implemented stringent security protocols across the districts.

Special attention was given to curbing dangerous practices like aerial firing, one-wheeling, and the use of firecrackers to ensure a peaceful celebration.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Ziauddin Ahmed participated in Eid prayers at the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines with his fellow officers and police jawans.

After the prayers, they extended Eid greetings to the police personnel, commending their efforts in maintaining order and ensuring the peaceful conduct of the festivities.

He also lauded the police force for their success in preventing aerial firing and cracking down on troublemakers, which ensured peaceful Eid celebrations across the district.