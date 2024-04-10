Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated religious fervor

RAWALPINDI, Apr 10 (APP): Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated here on Wednesday like other parts of the country with religious zeal and fervor marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan.

Big Eid congregations including Liaquat Bagh were held across the Rawalpindi division at open places, mosques and Eidgahs.

In Eid sermons Ulema stressed for unity of Muslim Ummah and prayed for the prosperity and well being of the country.

On this occasion, special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, unity of the ‘Ummah’, solution of their problems and liberation of Muslim territories, including occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile foolproof security measures were put on place on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to police spokesman, Police were put on high alert to avoid any untoward incident on Eid-ul-Fitr.

The police spokesman said, over 2,500 personnel were deployed to Eid congregations, public places, shopping malls and other important buildings to prevent any suspicious activities.

Walk-through gates and scanners were also installed at main Eid congregations for the safety of the citizens, he said adding, hundreds of Mosques, Imambargahs and several other religious gatherings were covered by armed guards and policemen during Eid prayers.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) had also finalised a plan to regulate the traffic on city roads during the Eid days.

According to the traffic plan, a total of 460 officers and wardens including 08 DSPs, 112 inspectors, 340 traffic wardens and traffic assistants will perform special duties.

More than 52 officers and wardens will also perform duties at various public parks of the city.