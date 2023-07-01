Eid-ul-Azha celebrated with traditional fervor under foolproof security

RAWALPINDI, Jul 01 (APP):Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated here with traditional fervor, enthusiasm and spirit of sacrifice under foolproof security arrangements.

Eid prayers were offered on Thursday at 684 Mosques, 98 Eidgahs, open places and 68 Imambargahs amid tight security.

Ulema and Khateebs, in their sermons, highlighted the significance and philosophy of sacrifice. Special prayers offered for the progress, prosperity and integrity of the country, unity of the “Ummah”, solution of their problems and liberation of occupied Kashmir.

After the Eid prayers, camels, cows, goats and sheep were sacrificed.

The tradition of the Eid ul Azha festival also enjoins all those who can afford a sacrifice to do so and to distribute the meat of the slaughtered animals to the needy, after keeping their share in the sacrifice.

Over 2500 policemen were deployed here under a comprehensive security plan chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid ul Azha.

Elite Force, Mohafiz Squad, Special Branch personnel along with ladies police and police national volunteers performed security duties while 870 Traffic Wardens under the supervision of 22 inspectors were deployed to regulate traffic during Eid prayers.

Regional Police Officer, Syed Khurram Ali, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha, City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, SSP Operations, SSP Special Branch and other senior officers offered eid prayer at Civil Lines Police Headquarters.

According to City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, 69 wardens were deployed to control car-skating and one-wheeling in different city areas. Six special squads were also formed to check one-wheelers. 50 Traffic Wardens were positioned near parks to facilitate the citizens.

CTP on the directives of City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan had made special arrangements for Murree and deployed 285 wardens to regulate traffic on roads of the hill station, he added.

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) had deployed more than 400 rescuers on special duties during Eid holidays.

According to a district administration spokesman, Solid Waste Management Company had made a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to get rid of entrails of animals. Over 14,167.31 tons entrails and offal were removed during three days of Eid ul Azha from Rawalpindi city and tehsils of the district.

He informed that 3305.5 tons entrails were removed on first day of Eid, 3476.55 tons on second day and over 7385.36 tons on Third day of Eid.

Over 6213.89 tons removed from Rawalpindi city and Murree, 143.67 tons from Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Gujar Khan while 548.88 tons from Kahuta tehsil, he added.

The spokesman informed that total 567 complaints received during three days of Eid which were addressed.

Total 4052 sanitary workers and 463 vehicles took part in the cleanliness operation during three days of Eid ul Azha.

17 permanent and 43 mobile transfer stations were set up in this regard, he said and informed that the entrails and offal were shifted to dumping station and buried underground.

Over 200 officials were supervising the cleanliness operation including ‘numberdars’ and revenue officers, he said adding, special bags were distributed among the citizens.

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) spokesman said that over 750 sanitary workers, sanitary inspectors and supervisors, under Eid ul Azha cleanliness plan, were performing their duty in areas.

Over 118 vehicles with a large number of hand-carts were used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

RCB removed over 2700 tons entrails and offal from all cantt areas during three days of Eid ul Azha.

CEO RCB Imran Gulzar visited different cantt areas and control room set up in RCB office and appreciated efforts made by the staff concerned to complete the task and address complaints of the citizens.

Over 450 complaints were registered in the control room which were addressed immediately, he informed.

After completion of the cleanliness task and removal of offal, all collection points and other areas were cleaned and sprayed.

The sanitary workers under the supervision of three sanitary inspectors, 22 supervisors and a public health officer were performing their duties in Cantt areas during Eid holidays.

All available resources were utilized to accomplish the task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, he said and informed that over 118 vehicles including dumpers, mini dumpers, tractor trolleys, pick-ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, with a large number of hand-carts were used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

Two transfer points at old Daewoo Adda and Ghaziabad Dhoke Syedan were set up from where entrails of the animals were shifted to the dumping point. A special monitoring team had also been formed, he added.

The staff had also been provided Tracking Sims which were used to monitor the cleanliness operation from the control room.

Cantonment Board had been divided into six sectors to make the cleanliness arrangements effective for Eid-ul-Azha while a main control room/complaint cell was also set up in RCB office.

