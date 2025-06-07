Eid ul Azha being celebrated with religious zeal in Dera region

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Jun 07 (APP): Eidul Azha is being celebrated in Dera Ismail Khan region, including Tank, South Waziristan Upper and Lower, with religious zeal.

Eid prayers were held in mosques, Eidgah, and at open places in all towns and villages of these districts, where Ulema highlighted the significance of the philosophy of the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail(AS).

They said it reminds us of the unparalleled obedience and sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Prophet Hazrat Ismail (AS). The faithful also prayed for the country’s prosperity, unity, and development of the country.

After offering Eidul Azha prayers, people began sacrificing animals, including cows, goats, and sheep, etc, in line with Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi. The meat from the sacrificed animals is being distributed among relatives and the poor.

The political leaders, including Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, have arrived to celebrate Eidul Azha at his hometown. He offered prayer and later met with people and exchanged greetings with them on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has also extended greetings to the Muslim Ummah, particularly to the people of the province, on the blessed occasion of Eidul Azha. He said that Eid ul-Azha is a day of renewal of the spirit of sacrifice, sincerity, compassion, and humanity.

“The days of Eid convey a message of mutual brotherhood, empathy, and unity,” he added.

He urged the public to include the poor, underprivileged, and deserving people in the celebrations so that the joy of Eid can be shared equally by all. Besides, the district police have made stringent security measures to provide a peaceful environment for citizens.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada personally visited various areas of the city to inspect the security arrangements.

Similarly, deployments have been made at public gatherings, Eid congregations, mosques, and other key locations.

The civic authorities, including the Water and Sanitation Services Agency(WSSC), have made special arrangements for ensuring cleanliness on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Teams have been deployed at different places, and it was ensured that offal and other solid waste were disposed of promptly during the Eid days.

The district emergency service, Rescue 1122, has also devised a plan to promote services to citizens in case of emergency during Eidul Azha holidays and deployed its necessary staff and equipment at different locations.