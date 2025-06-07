Eid ul Azha being celebrated with religious fervour in Rawalpindi

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 07 (APP): Like other parts of the country, Eid ul Azha is being celebrated by the residents of Rawalpindi with religious zeal and fervour, offering sacrifices of animals to commemorate the great sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son Prophet Ismael (AS).

The day (Saturday) dawned with morning prayers at mosques. Eid-ul-Azha prayers were offered at 604 mosques, 72 Imambargahs, and 62 open places across the district amid strict security arrangements made by the police.

The main Eid prayer congregations were held at Liaquat Bagh, Eid Gah Sharif, Gawalmandi, Jamia Masjid Hanfia, and other open places.

Ulema and Khateebs, in their sermons after Eid prayers, highlighted the significance and philosophy of sacrifice. Special prayers were also offered on the occasion for the progress, prosperity, and integrity of the country, unity of the ‘Ummah’, and early resolution of the Kashmir and Palestine issues.

After the Eid prayers, the faithful started sacrificing animals, including cows, goats, sheep, and camels.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, some 2,700 personnel were deployed to provide security to the faithful after Eid prayers at mosques, Imambargahs, and open places across the district.

More than 650 traffic police personnel were also on the roads to maintain traffic flow across the city.