Eid shopping frenzy hits twin cities

Hina Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):As the auspicious occasion of Eid approaches, the twin cities were abuzz with excitement, as people from all walks of life flock to bustling markets, shopping centers, and malls.

The festive atmosphere was palpable, as shoppers eagerly picked out new clothes, shoes, and accessories to celebrate the joyous religious festival.

A huge crowd including males, females, youth and kids was noticed in these shopping spots and were very much excited about the most awaited Eid Festival ahead of holy month of Ramadan.

A vibrant sea of excited shoppers – men, women, youth, and children alike – converged on popular shopping destinations, their faces aglow with anticipation.

Ready-made garments emerged as the top choice for Eid shoppers, as soaring stitching costs make off-the-rack clothing the budget-friendly option for gifts and personal purchases.

Many shoppers found that pre-stitched outfits not only save time but also offered a diverse range of styles that cater to evolving fashion trends.

Talking to APP, a local resident of Islamabad Ali Qadir said “It’s overwhelming to see such huge crowds, but it’s a great sign for local businesses.”

He said that the ready-made garment market has made Eid shopping so much easier and affordable for all.

“I love the festive atmosphere, but I wish shops would offer more discounts and promotions,” he stated.

He further noted that ready-made garments have made Eid shopping easier and more affordable for many.

Qadir also emphasized the importance of remembering the underprivileged during Eid shopping.

“As Muslims, it is our responsibility to take care of those who are less fortunate. While we enjoy the festivities, we must not forget those who struggle to afford even the basics,” he urged.

Another buyer namely Maham, resident of Rawalpindi shared her shopping experience, stating that this year, she opted for ready-made clothes due to their wide variety and affordability.

“I found everything I wanted to wear and carry according to the latest trends and traditions,” she said.

However, she also expressed her wish for authorities concerned to facilitate discounts on Eid-related items.

“If the government or shopkeepers provide more price reductions, even the lower-income groups will be able to celebrate Eid with their families without financial stress,” she added.