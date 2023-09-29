Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrated with religious zeal and fervor

BAHAWALPUR, Sep 29 (APP): Thousands of faithful participated in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) processions in Bahawalpur city where the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal was celebrated with religious zeal and zest while all 73 processions concluded peacefully in the district.

The main processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) were taken out from Milad Chowk and Serani Masjid. Many people proceeded with the procession on cycles, motorcycles, cars, vans, tractors and trollies.

While addressing the participants at Milad Chowk, Former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sahibzada Hamid Saeed Kazmi said, “The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a torch bearer for all of us.”

He said, “Success in both worlds can be achieved only by following the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).”

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, former MPA Zaheer Iqbal Channar, and Ulema were present on the occasion.

Other processions were also taken out from various parts of Bahawalpur district.

People have decorated mosques, houses, and streets with green flags and lights to express their love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). Special activities including recitation of the Holy Quran and Mahafil-e-Milad have been arranged.

The women have also arranged for Mehfil-e-Milad to pay tributes to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Leading religious scholars highlighted the Holy Prophet’s life (PBUH) in different congregations.

Foolproof security arrangements were made for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) processions for which 1300 police personnel were deployed.

Bahawalpur Waste Management Company also conducted a special operation to keep the city clean on this holiest occasion.