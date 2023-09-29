Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) celebrated with religious zeal and fervor in DI khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Sep 29 (APP): Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) was celebrated with profound religious zeal and fervor in the district, here on Friday.

Special prayers for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, progress, and prosperity were offered in the mosques after Jumma prayers.

Different ceremonies were held in that regard and 16 processions were also taken out from different areas of the district with its attendees expressing their profound reverence and deep affection for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Ulema and other speakers urged the people to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to achieve success in this world and the hereafter.

Out of 16 processions taken out across the district, two major processions were taken out in DI Khan Tehsil.

The main Milad procession was taken out by Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat from Haqnawaz Park and culminated at Hafiz Jamal ground after passing through various places in the city.

The second procession was taken out by Jamaat Ahl-e-Sunnat (Barelvi) from Jamia Masjid Taj, Town Hall, and culminated at Milad Park.

The district police had taken stringent security measures to ensure a peaceful celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW).

The district was divided into six sectors where around 1300 police officers and jawans had been deputed to perform their duties for the security of 47 processions across the district.

DPO of Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani personally supervised all the security for the processions.