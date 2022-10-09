Eid Milad-un-Nabi- celebrated in Sukkur

SUKKUR, Oct 09 (APP):Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) was celebrated here on Sunday with religious zeal and fervor under tight security arrangements.

All the roads, streets and main buildings in the town were decorated with colorful lights and buntings.

A number of programmes were chalked out to celebrate the birthday of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) with great reverence and devotion.

Different Naat committees organized Naat competitions to celebrate the Eid Milad un Nabi.

Like every year, the government and religious organizations arranged a number of activities to celebrate the annual event. As a tradition, Milad-un-Nabi processions were held in all areas of the Sukkur division.

Around 100 Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi processions were taken out from different parts of the district.

The main procession of Milad-un-Nabi started in the morning from Jamia Masjid, Bundar Road, which passed through its traditional route of Barrage Road, Bhutta Road, Station Road, Minara Road, Clock Tower, Workshop Road and other areas.

Besides, big processions were also brought out from Rohri, Saleh Putt and Pano Aqil talukas. Similarly, dozens of big and small processions appeared from other localities. Wagons, Suzuki, motorcycles, cycles, rickshaws, trucks and cars were included in the processions while thousands of faithfuls were on foot to show love with Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).