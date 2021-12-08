Ehsas Ration Program to benefit 20mln families throughout country: Dr Sania Nishtar

PESHAWAR, Dec 08 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar

said that Ehsas Ration Program was a landmark achievement of PTI government

that would benefit 20 million deserving families throughout the country.

She expressed these views in a meeting that was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash while Chief Digital Officer National Bank of Pakistan, Secretary Health Department, Director General health, and all the deputy commissioners.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that about Rs 1000 relief would be provided to people who purchase daily use commodities from registered karyana (gorcery) store.

She said that people can register themselves with a national identity card and a mobile number being registered on the same CNIC to avail the facility. The same mobile number would be provided to registered grocery stores.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary KP directed all the deputy commissioners to take pragmatic steps for facilitating owners of grocery stores to register their business.

He also stressed accelerating anti-covid vaccination campaigns on daily

basis to achieve the target of vaccinating each and every citizen.