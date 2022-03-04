Ehsas Ration Concession Program starts at utility stores

MUZAFFARGARH, Mar 04 (APP): District administration started Ehsas Ration Concession Program at utility stores here Friday on the direction of the Punjab government like other cities of the province.

According to officials, after that, the general public will be provided a total subsidy of Rs. 1000 only on various items to offset inflation.

In-charge Utility Stores, Kot Ado Nader, while explaining the details of availing of the discounted package, said that people will send their ID card number to 8171 through any of their mobile phone services.

He further said that after receiving the reply message that they are eligible for the discount, they will be given a discount on flour, coking oil, pulses, etc.