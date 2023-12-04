Efforts underway to send 1.7 million illegal migrants to their home: Achakzai

QUETTA, Dec 04 (APP): Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Monday said that measures were being taken to send 1.7 million illegal immigrants to repatriate to save Pakistan from problems, so far 0.4 million had been sent back to their countries.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club, he said that Afghanistan goverment should take steps to get its country recognized at the world level and urged to take steps to ensure that its soil was not used for anti-Pakistan activities.

He also asked the Afghan government to hand over Hafiz Gul Bahadur to Pakistan which would help eliminate terrorists from both countries.

He also congratulated the government, Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir and law enforcement agencies for repatriating 400,000 migrants saying that no such action had been taken in 40 years.

In response to a question, he said that 99 percent of the immigrants are Afghan refugees adding that 4000 to 5000 belong to different countries including Iran, Iraq, India, Nigeria, Africa and other countries.

Ample measures are being taken to evacuate the refugees of all nationals to their countries without discrimination, he said.

Achakzai said that action would also be taken against the holders of two and a half lakh cards in Balochistan.